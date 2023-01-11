HamberMenu
17 persons held for selling fake foreign cigarettes in Tambaram

January 11, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested 17 persons for selling fake foreign cigarettes.

Acting on a tip-off, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj formed special teams, and the one under the supervision of Joint Commissioner P. Moorthy conducted searches at petty shops, tea shops and eateries in Peerkankaranai, Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery and Thalambur.

They seized 720 packets of fake cigarettes being sold with the names of 41 popular foreign brands, which were being manufactured locally and supplied.

Meanwhile, the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a special drive was being conducted in all police station limits on Saturday and Sunday, and 22 drug offenders had been arrested after booking 15 cases. Over 26 kg of ganja, four-wheelers, two-wheelers, mobile phones and five country-made bombs were seized from them.

