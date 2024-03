March 15, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

A special team of city police has arrested 17 history-sheeters who had assembled at a hotel in Thirumangalam. Following a tip-off, the team raided the premises and secured Jayapal, a history-sheeter from Arakkonam, and Chokkalingam of Nellai and 15 others. Three guns and 14 bullets were seized from them. The police said Jayapal was an accused in the murder of history-sheeter Arcot Suresh. He came out on bail and was planning to commit another murder.