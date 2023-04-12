ADVERTISEMENT

17 arrested for selling IPL tickets in black market  

April 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Triplicane police on Wednesday arrested 17 persons, who were allegedly selling tickets in black markets for the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

To prevent the selling of tickets in black market, special teams intensified vigil and apprehended 17 men who were roaming with tickets for selling at high rates near the stadium besides registering 11 cases.

The police said these groups bought a large number of tickets and then resold them at higher prices. The persons who were nabbed were booked under the provisions of City Police Act. The police seized 47 tickets and ₹53,200 from them.

Related Topics

Chennai / IPL

