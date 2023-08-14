HamberMenu
17 arrested for murdering DMK man near Sunguvarchatram 

August 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested 17 persons, including three juveniles, who were allegedly involved in the murder of DMK functionary at Echur village near Sunguvarchatram on August 5.

The police said Albert, 27, a functionary of DMK youth wing in the Kancheepuram district and a resident of Echur, had been into scrap and construction business. He had more than 10 criminal cases against him for offences such as assaults, attempt to murder and so on. On August 5, while Albert was chatting with his friends, a gang of four, riding two-wheelers, hurled a country bomb at him. When Albert tried to flee the spot, the gang encircled him and hacked him indiscriminately with knives.

After the police launched a search to trace the suspects, three persons — Arumugam, 21 of Mannivakkam, Pranav, 20 of Chrompet and Dineshkumar, 21 of Tambaram — surrendered in Tambaram court. Based on their information, the police arrested 17 persons.

