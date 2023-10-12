ADVERTISEMENT

17 accused detained under Goondas Act in Chennai

October 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining 17 criminals under the stringent provisions of Goondas Act.

From January 1 to October 11, 313 persons involved in murder, attempt to murder and causing disturbance to public, 71 persons involved in theft, robbery, chain snatching, 59 persons involved in smuggling/selling drugs including ganja, cheating, one person connected with cybercrime, 11 persons involved in prostitution, three persons for outraging the modesty of women and one person involved in smuggling of rice, totalling 459 accused, were detained under the Goondas Act on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police.

The city police said 17 persons were detained under the Goondas act from October 4 till 11. The City police said that those who indulge in public tranquility offences, murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery by indulging in katta panchayat, hoarding and selling of drugs and those involved in unlawful activities would be monitored and action would be taken against them.

