16th batch of trainee scientific officers pass out from BARC Training School

The trainees completed their one-year orientation-cum-training in the field of nuclear science and engineering

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 21:13 IST

There is a pressing need for all nations to be energy independent and the role of the Department of Atomic Energy in ensuring energy security to the country cannot be overemphasised, said M. Sai Baba, Director, Centre for Professional Development and Training, Professor in School of Social Sciences, M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the graduation function of the 16th batch of trainee scientific officers from the BARC Training School at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, he paid rich tributes to former director Baldev Raj, who was instrumental in starting a training school at Kalpakkam in 2006.  

A press release here said the trainees completed their one-year orientation-cum-training in the field of nuclear science and engineering. Vidya Sundararajan, Head, BARC Training School at IGCAR, said in the last 16 years, 570 trainees had graduated and were placed in various units of the DAE.

B. Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR and General Service Organisation (GSO), recalled the long-term vision of Homi Bhabha in laying a roadmap for India’s three-stage nuclear programme as early as in 1950.

N. Madurai Meenachi, Head, OCES-Training Section, was present.

