169 relief centres, 101 mobile medical teams readied for monsoon, says Mayor

October 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has readied 169 relief centres and formed 101 mobile units for providing medical aid to residents during the northeast monsoon, said Mayor R. Priya.

According to a press release, at a meeting to improve monsoon preparedness in the city, the Mayor directed the officials to improve coordination with various line agencies ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. “The Corporation has pruned 20,000 trees ahead of the monsoon. Teams have been formed to clear uprooted trees during the rain. The Highways Department has formed teams to clear trees. Repair of all potholes will be taken up. Pumps will be readied in all vulnerable areas,” said Ms. Priya.

Officials of the Water Resources Department have assured the civic body that desilting of 15 water ways will be completed ahead of the monsoon. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been asked to repair all pumps ahead of the monsoon and ensure chlorine in drinking water in all areas. The Tangedco has been asked to resolve power supply problems during the monsoon, the release said.