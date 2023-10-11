ADVERTISEMENT

169 persons held and 167 cases booked for possession of banned tobacco products

October 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issues warning that severe action will be taken against those who smuggle, hide, and sell tobacco products

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested 169 persons in 167 cases booked for selling banned tobacco products, such as gutkha and mava, in the last nine days. On the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police personnel are conducting regular drives to curb the illegal sale of banned tobacco products. The police said from October 2 to 10, a drive was conducted in the Greater Chennai City Police limits. A total of 364 kg of gutkha and 1 kg of mava were seized. Mr. Rathore has issued a warning that severe action would be taken against those who smuggle, hide, and sell tobacco products.

