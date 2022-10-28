166 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 28, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 166 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the 38 districts, there were no new cases of COVID-19 in eight districts.

There were 42 cases in Chennai, while Chengalpattu reported 15 cases. The remaining 28 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The State has so far reported 35,91,571 COVID-19 cases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A total of 380 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries till now to 35,51,409. Presently, 2,114 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State. A total of 9,414 samples were tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app