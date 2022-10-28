166 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 166 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of the 38 districts, there were no new cases of COVID-19 in eight districts.

There were 42 cases in Chennai, while Chengalpattu reported 15 cases. The remaining 28 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The State has so far reported 35,91,571 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 380 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries till now to 35,51,409. Presently, 2,114 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State. A total of 9,414 samples were tested.