16.29 lakh voters to elect 905 members in Vellore, nearby districts

A total of 16.29 lakh voters will decide the fate of 3,898 candidates who are contesting in 905 wards in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts in the urban local bodies elections scheduled for Saturday. The election officials and the police have been working round the clock to ensure peaceful voting at 1,840 booths in these districts.

“Persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and feeding mothers need not wait in the queue to vote. They can go directly to the booths...,” District Election Officer (Ranipet) D. Bhasakara Pandian said. A total of 42 urban local bodies, consisting of 16 municipalities, 25 town panchayats and one corporation (Vellore), will go to the polls. Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet have the highest number of urban local bodies: 14 each. Of the total 16,29,496 voters, 7,78,079 are women. Among the polling booths, 404 have been declared vulnerable, warranting web cameras, more police personnel and live streaming of polling. A total of 7,212 teachers, who completed their final phase of training on Friday, will be deployed for the election work. The police in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur have roped in personnel from all wings, including the Armed Reserve, the law and order and the traffic. They have also drafted Home Guards. A total of 4,969 police personnel will be deployed. They will also man the strong rooms where EVMs will be kept before the counting scheduled for February 22. All TASMAC shops will remain closed till Saturday and on the day of counting. Indirect election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Corporation and the Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of the municipalities will be held on March 4. The newly elected members will assume office on March 2.