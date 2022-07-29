Chennai

1,624 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 29, 2022 22:07 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:07 IST

A total of 1,624 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Chennai logged 353 cases and Chengalpattu reported 171 cases. There were 159 cases in Coimbatore, while Erode had 71 cases and Salem had 70 cases. Virudhunagar reported 62 cases and Tiruvallur logged 58 cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fresh cases took the total tally in the State to 35,41,231. As many as 2,004 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 34,89,689. There were 13,510 active cases in the State. They included 4,357 in Chennai, 1,364 in Chengalpattu and 1,208 in Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 35,984 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 6,80,82,636 samples have been tested.

According to Thursday’s data, only two districts had a positivity rate of 10% and above — Coimbatore (10.5%) and Tiruvallur (10%).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
health
Read more...