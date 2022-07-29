1,624 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai logs 353 cases; 2,004 persons discharged after treatment

A total of 1,624 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Chennai logged 353 cases and Chengalpattu reported 171 cases. There were 159 cases in Coimbatore, while Erode had 71 cases and Salem had 70 cases. Virudhunagar reported 62 cases and Tiruvallur logged 58 cases.

The fresh cases took the total tally in the State to 35,41,231. As many as 2,004 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 34,89,689. There were 13,510 active cases in the State. They included 4,357 in Chennai, 1,364 in Chengalpattu and 1,208 in Coimbatore.

A total of 35,984 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 6,80,82,636 samples have been tested.

According to Thursday’s data, only two districts had a positivity rate of 10% and above — Coimbatore (10.5%) and Tiruvallur (10%).