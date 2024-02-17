1,622 PHC laboratories get NABL certification

February 17, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 1,622 Primary Health Centre (PHC) laboratories in Tamil Nadu have received National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification. Among them, all PHC laboratories in the districts of Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Paramakudi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari have got the NABL certification.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handed over the NABL certificates in Chennai on Friday. He said there were a total of 2,286 PHCs - 424 upgraded PHCs, 1,703 additional/urban PHCs and 159 urban PHCs in Greater Chennai Corporation - in the State.

Of 2,127 PHCs in the rest of the State (excluding Chennai), laboratories in 1,622 PHCs have received NABL certification, he said. The Minister said that these laboratories performed 29 tests. This included tests for malaria, tuberculosis, haemoglobin, blood sugar and cholesterol.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 5, “Makkalai Thedi Aaivagam” was launched in Thollavilai in Kanniyakumari through which 34 more tests were added.

VACANT POSTS: Mr. Subramanian said there were 332 vacant posts of laboratory technicians in the State. The Medical Services Recruitment Board examination was held for the posts for which the results were already published. The certificate verification process would be completed on Saturday after which counselling would be held, he said.

Noting that the appointment orders would be handed over next week, he said that all posts of laboratory technicians will be filled 100% then.

N. Venkateswaran, chief executive officer, NABL, said this recognition was for a specified 20 to 30 tests. NABL, he said, was trying to recognise laboratory technicians and motivate them. “Tamil Nadu PHC laboratories getting the certification is a big achievement,” he said. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinagayam was present. Among others, elected representatives and officials of the Directorate of Public Health took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.