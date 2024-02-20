1,621 graduate from Tamil Nadu in IGNOU convocation

February 20, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

As many as 1,621 students graduated in the 37th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday in Chennai. N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre, was the guest of honour at the ceremony in which 300 students participated, at DDGD Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam. IGNOU focusses on imparting higher education to learners in inaccessible areas in the region such as Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, where traditional institutions are not present for education.