160 destitute persons rescued as part of the ‘Kaaval Karangal’ initiative sent back home

January 11, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal handing out gifts to the rescued persons on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal officially accorded a send-off to 160 destitute persons who were of north Indian origin and rescued under the ‘Kaaval Karangal’ project. They boarded an express train to Rajasthan for rehabilitation and reunion with their families, to be facilitated by a non-governmental organisation.

The Greater Chennai Police, with the help of volunteers from non-governmental organisations, has been rescuing homeless people wandering in the city under ‘Kaaval Karangal’, which was launched in April 2021.

As many as 160 persons of north Indian origin were rescued and sheltered in special homes. On Monday night, they were sent to Apna Ghar, an NGO in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for rehabilitation and reunion with their families, the police said.

Over 50 volunteers accompanied them.

So far, 3,788 homeless uncared-for people have been rescued under this drive. Of them, 2,905 have been sent to shelter homes, 467 persons have been reunited with their families, 348 persons have been sent to mental health hospitals and 68 persons have been admitted as inpatients to government hospitals. Over 1,744 unclaimed bodies were buried with the help of the volunteers.

