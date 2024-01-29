ADVERTISEMENT

160 buses to south T.N. will be run from Madhavram terminus, says Transport Department

January 29, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The remaining 710 buses will be operated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam starting Tuesday. The government had earlier announced that all south-bound bus operations would be shifted to the new facility

The Hindu Bureau

The announcement was made after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials. Photo: File

The Transport Department has arranged a portion of south-bound buses to be operational from the Madhavaram bus terminus, agreeing to the demands of bus operators.

Earlier, it had announced that all south-bound buses, proceeding on GST Road, would be operated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam. This change would have come into effect starting Tuesday, and as a consequence, south-bound buses would no longer be operated from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

As per a press release issued by the Transport Department after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials, a total of 870 buses of the different State Transport Corporations (including the State Express Transport Corporation) were being operated to different part of central and south Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, 710 buses – Tiruchi (118), Salem (66), Vriddhachalam (30), Kallakurichi (50), Villupuram (59), Kumbakonam (52), Chidambaram (21), Neyveli (46), Cuddalore via Puducherry and Thindivanam (32), Puducherry via Thindivanam (35), Tiruvannamalai via Senji (125), Polur (30), and Vandavasai (46) – would be operated from KCBT. The remaining 160 buses would be operated from the Madhavaram bus terminus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US