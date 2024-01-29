160 buses to south T.N. will be run from Madhavram terminus, says Transport Department

January 29, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport Department has arranged a portion of south-bound buses to be operational from the Madhavaram bus terminus, agreeing to the demands of bus operators.

Earlier, it had announced that all south-bound buses, proceeding on GST Road, would be operated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam. This change would have come into effect starting Tuesday, and as a consequence, south-bound buses would no longer be operated from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

As per a press release issued by the Transport Department after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials, a total of 870 buses of the different State Transport Corporations (including the State Express Transport Corporation) were being operated to different part of central and south Tamil Nadu.

Of these, 710 buses – Tiruchi (118), Salem (66), Vriddhachalam (30), Kallakurichi (50), Villupuram (59), Kumbakonam (52), Chidambaram (21), Neyveli (46), Cuddalore via Puducherry and Thindivanam (32), Puducherry via Thindivanam (35), Tiruvannamalai via Senji (125), Polur (30), and Vandavasai (46) – would be operated from KCBT. The remaining 160 buses would be operated from the Madhavaram bus terminus.

