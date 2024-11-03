16-year-old girl working as domestic aid found dead at employer’s house in Chennai

A 16-year-old girl, who was engaged as a domestic aid by a businessman’s family was found dead at their house in Aminjikarai. After initial investigation, the police said it was a murder and that the girl had been tortured. Further investigation is on to establish who all are involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl from Thanjavur was working at the rented house of Mohammed Nishad, 35, a businessman on Sadasivam Metha Street in Aminjikarai. She was under the care of her mother at her native after the demise of her father. She was brought to the city by two persons to be engaged in domestic work one and half years ago.

On Friday, the house owner who came to know about the suspicious death alerted the police, who broke open the locked door of the house. The girl was found dead in the bathroom. The inmates of the house, including Mohammed Nishad, went missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aminjikarai Police registered a case and began investigation after sending the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

After intensifying investigation, police picked up six persons including Nishad, his wife Nivetha alias Nasiya, 30, another couple who are their friends and frequently visited the house, and two others - a woman and her brother who helped the family engage the girl as domestic aid.

Police said the body of the girl bore burn and strangulation marks. They said that on Deepavali day, she was tortured and beaten up by one of the suspects. She went into the bathroom and was lying motionless despite the family members’ repeated calls. On learning that she was dead, they locked the house and fled without informing anyone. One of them contacted a lawyer who, in turn, alerted the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were staying at friends’ house from where the police nabbed them. Police said their probe ruled out any sexual assault on the girl.

The National Federation of Indian Women condemned the alleged killing of the girl. It alleged that the girl collapsed due to the beating despite doing domestic chores properly on Deepavali day.

It also wanted the police to conduct a thorough probe and get suitable punishment for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.