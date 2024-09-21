GIFT a SubscriptionGift
16-year-old girl raped near Thalambur; 3 including two juveniles held 

Published - September 21, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Chitlapakkam (Tambaram City Police) apprehended three, including two juveniles, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl near Thalambur, off OMR, while she was returning home after attending her tuition classes.

Police said the girl was a student of Class XI in a government school in Chengalpattu district. She used to return home after attending her tuition classes after regular school. On Wednesday evening, while she was walking towards home, the trio allegedly waylaid her near a forest area, took her inside and raped her.

As she did not return home on time, her parents looked for her everywhere. At 9 p.m., she returned home with injury marks on her body. She informed her parents about the incident. They took her to a private hospital and the hospital staff informed the police.

Thalambur police quickly reached the hospital and conducted an investigation. A case was registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case was transferred to the All Women Police. Police arrested one Sundar, 21, of the same area. Two juveniles have been sent to a government observation home in Chengalpattu.

The victim girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

