16-year-old Chennai girl rescued from parents who tried to sell her to A.P. man

March 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The girl, a school dropout, had been pleading with her parents to send her back to school. Her parents fixed her marriage date and confined her to a room; a team of Manimangalam police rescued the girl after she called the control room

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam police have rescued a 16-year-old girl from parents who allegedly attempted to sell her for ₹1.50 lakh to a man in Andhra Pradesh in the guise of marrying her. 

According to police sources, the girl was a school dropout and was staying with her parents at a village near Padappai. Her parents ignored her repeated request to send her back to school. They were planning to sell her to a person in Andhra Pradesh and even fixed the the date for marriage.

She was confined to a room in their house.  The girl planned to escape and managed to call the control room. On the orders of Tambaram City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, a special team of police from Manimangalam reached the house and rescued her.

The minor girl has been admitted in a special home in Kancheepuram. The police are interrogating the parents, said police sources. 

