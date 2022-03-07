16-year-old boy from Rajasthan held for faking Facebook profile of Chengalpattu District Collector

The teenager had created a fake profile of the Collector and was demanding money from people on the Collector’s friend list, claiming he had a medical emergency

The teenager had created a fake profile of the Collector and was demanding money from people on the Collector’s friend list, claiming he had a medical emergency

A 16-year-old boy from Rajasthan was apprehended by the Cyber Crime Police in Chengalpattu, for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile in the name of the Chengalpattu District Collector and attempting to collect money from people on the friends list.

A month ago, Chengalpattu District Collector A.R. Rahul Nath, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police of Chengalpattu district. He alleged that a stranger had created a fake profile in his name, using pictures from his original page and had demanded money from his friends through the Facebook messenger service. The stranger told people on the Collector’s friend list that he was in dire need of money for a medical emergency. On seeing the message, people started making personal enquiries with the Collector.

A case was registered by Cyber Crime Police, Chengalpattu under sections 420 (Cheating) of the IPC and 66D (Punishment for cheating by impersonation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. 2008. A special team of police led by inspector R. Sivakumar and sub-inspector B. Dhanasekaran launched an investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the police team analysed the posts and traced the suspect who was operating in a remote village, Khoh in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Police said the boy was only a 16-year-old and studying in 10th standard. A police officer said, "He had a little knowledge of English and Tamil and managed to create a fake profile of the Collector. Using a translator application on his mobile phone, he sent short messages and demanded money through Facebook messages. With the help of the Rajasthan police, we managed to nab him." He was produced before the Chengalpattu district juvenile justice board and lodged at the observation home on the order of the board.

The District Superintendent of Police, P. Aravindhan said people are advised not to transfer or send any money if any relative or friends on Facebook messenger demand money on the grounds of any emergency, as these could be fake messages.