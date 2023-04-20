ADVERTISEMENT

16 women among 56 candidates nominated to six-member town vending committee elections in Chennai

April 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday announced the list of 56 candidates, including 16 women, who have been validly nominated in the elections to the town vending committee.

The elections will be held on April 27. As many as 11 candidates, including three women, belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community, five candidates belong to other backward castes, 11 belong to minority communities, six candidates are persons with disability and 12 candidates belong to open category, the officials said.

Tiruvottiyur zone has reported one validly nominated candidate, Tondiarpet 2, Royapuram 14, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 2, Ambattur 15, Anna Nagar 2, Teynampet 2, Kodambakkam 12, Adyar 4, Perungudi 1 and Sholinganallur 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Most candidates belonging to SC and ST have filed nominations from Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. Persons with disabilities have filed nominations from Royapuram, Ambattur and Adyar. Women candidates have been nominated from Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur.

Six candidates will be elected on April 27 for the town vending committee to make decisions pertaining to regulation of street vending in various parts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US