16 women among 56 candidates nominated to six-member town vending committee elections in Chennai

April 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday announced the list of 56 candidates, including 16 women, who have been validly nominated in the elections to the town vending committee.

The elections will be held on April 27. As many as 11 candidates, including three women, belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community, five candidates belong to other backward castes, 11 belong to minority communities, six candidates are persons with disability and 12 candidates belong to open category, the officials said.

Tiruvottiyur zone has reported one validly nominated candidate, Tondiarpet 2, Royapuram 14, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 2, Ambattur 15, Anna Nagar 2, Teynampet 2, Kodambakkam 12, Adyar 4, Perungudi 1 and Sholinganallur 1.

Most candidates belonging to SC and ST have filed nominations from Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. Persons with disabilities have filed nominations from Royapuram, Ambattur and Adyar. Women candidates have been nominated from Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur.

Six candidates will be elected on April 27 for the town vending committee to make decisions pertaining to regulation of street vending in various parts of the city.

