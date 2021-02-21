16 volunteers felicitated for COVID-19 relief efforts

The RCC DIVA Foundation on Saturday felicitated volunteers who helped common people during the COVID-19 pandemic in Chennai.
Sixteen persons from various walks of life were honoured by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. The foundation organised ‘Hair to Hope,’ a hair donation drive for the benefit of cancer patients. Several children aged below 10 donated their hair.
Mr. Panneerselvam lauded Jain women who donated their hair for making wigs for cancer patients. He highlighted women-centric schemes that were introduced by the AIADMK regime and pointed out that it was former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who first introduced the cradle baby scheme, which ensured that baby girls who otherwise would have been killed were given for adoption.
He felicitated RCC Diva president and chairperson Manisha Pramod Chordia for her work during the pandemic and announced her nomination as Member of State Women’s Commission. She is the first woman of Rajasthani origin to be nominated to the Commission.
The RCC DIVA Foundation is the charity arm of RCC DIVA, a women-managed organisation working for empowerment and uplift of girls and women. For over a decade, it flagship project “Prayas” had trained women in tailoring and cosmetology.
