‘16% of elderly women suffer abuse by family members’

June 15, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

In a survey among older women, 16% revealed that they suffered in some form or other at the hands of their family members, with physical abuse coming out as one of the top forms of abuse.

On the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, HelpAge India released its national report on ‘Women and Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?’ after surveying 7,911 older women aged 60 to 90 years across the country.

Giving out the Tamil Nadu findings of the survey, during which 350 older women were surveyed, Edwin Babu, director-programs, HelpAge India, Tamil Nadu, said that there was a lack of awareness on elder abuse among the women. While 66% older women consider that elder abuse prevailed in the society, of those abused, only 16% reported the abuse. The abuse was mostly in the form of physical abuse (52%), verbal abuse (51%), disrespect (60%), neglect (51%) and economic exploitation (25%). Sons were the main perpetrators of abuse in 33% of the cases, he said, adding that abuse by daughters was 12%. Daughter-in-laws, spouses and other relatives were also perpetrators of abuse.

Fear of retaliation or further abuse, lack of awareness of available resources and thoughts that their concerns were not taken seriously were among the barriers and challenges for reporting elder abuse, the report said. The survey found that 20% older women lacked awareness of redress mechanisms available for abuse. The health status of older women was one of the key components of the survey. While 18% said they did not have any chronic health conditions, 55% had up to two health complications and 27% had multiple complications. Mr. Babu pointed out that awareness on health insurance was very low in India. “Unfortunately, 92% of the elderly women have no access to any health insurance, while some have access to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” he added.

Limited transportation facilities and high cost of medical care and medicines were among the reasons for not accessing regular health interventions.

About 24% older women considered time spent by their children with them as not enough. “In this digitally connected society, the women wanted their children and grandchildren to talk to them for at least for 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

The survey found that 60% older women had never used digital devices. About 59% of older women did not own smartphones.

Justice S. Vimala, former judge, Madras High Court and full time member, State Law Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, observed many elderly were living in imposed isolation. She raised the need to teach youngsters on caring for the elders. G. Vanitha, deputy commissioner of police, Crime against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police, elaborated on the various helplines and measures in place for the elderly. G. Jayalakshmi, Additional Director, Commissionerate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, said institutionalisation should be the last resort and every family should accommodate elders. With the elderly population increasing, meticulous planning was essential to help them, she said.

Sathya Ravichandran, member of Prayas Trust, spoke.

