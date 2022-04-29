16-MVA transformer to improve supply at Irungattukottai industrial estate

It will help to prevent power supply disruptions

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has given sanction for the commissioning of a high- tension power transformer for preventing power supply disruptions at the SIPCOT Irungattukottai industrial estate.

The development comes in the wake of frequent power cuts and low voltage experienced by the units at the estate.

A 16-mega volt ampere (MVA) transformer will be commissioned shortly at the sub-station located in the estate. This will help to prevent frequent power cuts, and in uniform supply, an official said.

The unit owners met Tangedco’s Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni recently and gave a representation through the SIPCOT Irungattukottai Manufacturers Association (SIMA). Subsequently, Chengalpattu circle officials inspected the sub-station and proposed to install the transformer.

The SIMA office-bearers also want Tangedco to undertake a survey and upgrade the electricity infrastructure, which was put in place more than a decade ago.