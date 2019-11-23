16 MTC depots in city set to get a makeover

On July 28, two mechanics were mowed down and six injured, after a bus crashed into the restroom at the Vadapalani bus depot.

Waking up to the discomfort faced by the crew of State Transport Corporations, the Transport Department has decided to modernise 321 bus depots in the State, including 16 in the city. Besides, a safety audit will be conducted at all depots.

An office-bearer of the Labour Progressive Federation, a trade wing of the DMK, said bus depots, constructed several years ago in the city, were in a poor state and lacked basic amenities like adequate toilet facilities, clean canteens and properly marked bus bays.

According to MTC officials, modernisation will involve construction of separate restrooms, provision of amenities and installation of concrete stoppers to prevent vehicles from overspeeding and crashing. The walls will also be painted and separate bus bays will be marked for carrying out repair works.

In Chennai, 16 old bus depots are set to be modernised under the Smart City mission. The stability of the depots was also being studied in the safety audit, and official said.

Plans to redevelop the bus depots come in the wake of a series of accidents leading to the death of employees of STCs, including the Vadapalani incident.

In October 2017, eight crew members of the Kumbakonam STC were killed in a roof collapse, when they were resting at the Porayar bus depot in Nagapattinam district. There were also other incidents where employees of STCs were injured in wall collapses, officials said.