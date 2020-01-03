1.6 lakh trees to be pruned in the city

As many as 1.61 lakh trees along the 471 bus routes and 33,000 streets will be pruned by Chennai Corporation in the 15 zones of the city. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has asked residents to call 1913 to report civic issues caused by the overgrown trees in their neighbourhoods. “Most of the 1.61 lakh trees have thick foliage, obstructing streetlights. Some tree branches have been found to obstruct traffic flow along roads. Some branches pose a risk to the lives of pedestrians,” said an official.

Residents in many neighbourhoods have been requesting the Chennai Corporation to prune branches over the past few months. But the civic body has been unable to take up pruning in many of the localities. “A total of 358 workers of the Parks Department and 11 overseers have been pruning the branches following request from the residents. We have procured six hydraulic equipment for the purpose. Each has been procured at a cost of ₹20 lakh,” said an official.

Former Chennai Corporation Council floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said most of the junior engineers and zonal officers were reluctant to coordinate with the Parks Department as there were “many formalities” involved in pruning trees. “The delay in pruning trees has affected streetlighting along many stretches. The manpower is inadequate. Park overseers are also unable to help residents. This equipment is inadequate. We need more equipment,” said Mr.Sukumar Babu. “Many trees in Arumbakkam needs pruning. A dangerous tree in Arumbakkam Ayyavoo Colony Jayammal Street has not been removed yet. Residents have been making requests for months,” he said.

Chennai Corporation has shared the contacts of executive engineers in each of the 15 zones with residents to get assistance in tree pruning. Tiruvottiyur residents are requested to call 9445190201, Manali 9445190202, Madhavaram 9445190203, Tondiarpet 9445190204, Royapuram 9445190205, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 9445190206, Ambattur 9445190207, Anna Nagar 9445190208, Teynampet 9445190209, Kodambakkam 9445190210, Valasaravakkam 9445190211, Alandur 9445190212, Adyar 9445190213, Perungudi 9445190214 and Sholinganallur 9445190215.