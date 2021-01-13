Chennai

16 injured after bus rams lorry near Poonamallee

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 13 January 2021 03:58 IST
Updated: 13 January 2021 01:31 IST

Sixteen persons were injured after an MTC bus rammed a tanker lorry near Kumananchavadi around 11.45 a.m on Tuesday.

According to the police, a bus from Tambaram, which was heading to Poonamallee, rammed the tanker lorry that was waiting at a traffic signal. A total of 16 passengers were injured. While 15 of them left after being treated as out-patients at the Poonamallee Government Hospital, Sokkamal, 49, was sent to the Kilpauk Medical Hospital. The traffic investigation wing police, Poonamallee, are investigating the incident.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
Chennai
accident (general)
Read more...