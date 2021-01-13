16 injured after bus rams lorry near Poonamallee

CHENNAI

13 January 2021 03:58 IST

Sixteen persons were injured after an MTC bus rammed a tanker lorry near Kumananchavadi around 11.45 a.m on Tuesday.

According to the police, a bus from Tambaram, which was heading to Poonamallee, rammed the tanker lorry that was waiting at a traffic signal. A total of 16 passengers were injured. While 15 of them left after being treated as out-patients at the Poonamallee Government Hospital, Sokkamal, 49, was sent to the Kilpauk Medical Hospital. The traffic investigation wing police, Poonamallee, are investigating the incident.

