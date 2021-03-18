16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

While a total of 20,724 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 116

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,192, with 16 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 20,724 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 116. The district’s death toll is 352.

In Ranipet district, three positive cases were seen and the total cases stood at 16,280. In Tirupathur district, one new case was reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,678.

In Tiruvannamalai district, five new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,566. Out of this, 19,250 have recovered and the number of active cases stood at 31.