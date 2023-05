May 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

There were 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Of this, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported three cases each and Chennai had two cases. A total of 86 persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 320 persons are under treatment for the infection of which 57 are in Coimbatore and 50 in Chennai. A total of 5,073 samples have been tested in the State.