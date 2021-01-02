ChennaiCHENNAI 02 January 2021 01:07 IST
Comments
16 booked for gambling
Updated: 02 January 2021 01:07 IST
Cash seized from the accused
The Periyamedu police on Thursday arrested 16 persons for gambling at a lodge.
The police said a special team led by Periyamedu police inspector raided the premises based on a tip-off and seized ₹38,890 and nabbed 16 men on charges of gambling. The police said the men were playing card games and were placing bets.The suspects have been booked under the Gambling Act and were later released on bail.
More In Chennai
Read more...