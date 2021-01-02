Chennai

16 booked for gambling

The Periyamedu police on Thursday arrested 16 persons for gambling at a lodge.

The police said a special team led by Periyamedu police inspector raided the premises based on a tip-off and seized ₹38,890 and nabbed 16 men on charges of gambling. The police said the men were playing card games and were placing bets.The suspects have been booked under the Gambling Act and were later released on bail.

