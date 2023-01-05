ADVERTISEMENT

16 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Chengalpattu

January 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengalpattu district police have arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals who were found roaming around in Padur without any valid documents on Friday. A senior police official said the Kelambakkam police rounded up a group of Bangladeshi nationals after being informed by local people. During investigation, it was found that they were from Bangladesh and had no documents about their entry into India. The 16 persons were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. The Kelambakkam police are investigating if any intermediary was involved in bringing the arrested persons as migrant workers.

