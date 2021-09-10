1,596 test positive, 21 die of infection

Coimbatore continues to top the table with 224 fresh cases, followed by Chennai; 3,03,848 get jabs

COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate in Tamil Nadu with another 1,596 persons testing positive for the infection on Thursday.

Six districts — Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Thanjavur and Tiruppur — accounted for a little over 50% of the fresh cases in the State. While Coimbatore continued to top the table with 224 COVID-19 cases, Chennai reported 186 new cases. Erode’s daily tally saw a marginal rise from 117 to 130 cases, while Chengalpattu recorded 108 cases. There were 92 cases in Thanjavur and 87 cases in Tiruppur.

Among other districts, Namakkal recorded 61 cases and Salem recorded 58 cases. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 26,28,961.

Another 21 persons — three in private hospitals and 18 in government institutions — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,094. Of the 38 districts, 24 did not report fatalities.

There were five deaths in Coimbatore and two deaths each in Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. Chennai reported one death due to COVID-19. Among the deceased were two persons aged in their 30s. A 38-year-old woman from Thanjavur who had diabetes was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, on August 27 with complaints of fever for four days. She died on September 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 39-year-old man from Coimbatore who had diabetes was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on August 18, and died on September 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,534 persons were discharged after treatment. At present, 16,221 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 1,60,195 samples were tested in the State. Till date, 4,37,48,573 samples were tested. Another private laboratory, Imperial Diagnostics, Coimbatore, was approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

As many as 3,03,848 people, including 1,89,274 in the 18 to 44 age group, were vaccinated. The overall coverage in government centres touched 3,48,40,302.