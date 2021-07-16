Chennai

1,595 petitions received by the Tamil Nadu Police under ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme

As many as 1,595 petitions were received in the police department across the State under the ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister in your Constituency), an Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System (IIPGCMS) launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

As many as 244 of them require judicial and administrative action, and they were sent to the departments concerned for further action. The petitioners have been informed regarding the actions taken.

Of the remaining 1,350 petitions, 938 were disposed of after redressing the grievances relating to monetary and property disputes, domestic quarrels and other services

As many as 412 pending petitions will be disposed of shortly in a few days, said a press release from the Director General of Police.


