15,846 cases filed against those not wearing masks

CHENNAI

23 April 2021 01:23 IST

Another 196 cases for failing to maintain physical distance

As many as 15,846 cases were booked against persons who were without face masks in public places in the city limits from April 8. Another 196 cases were booked separately against those who failed to maintain physical distance in public places or follow other COVID-19 protocols.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the infection.

Inaugurating an awareness campaign by the traffic police, Mr. Aggarwal said, “We are conducting awareness campaigns at 200 places. We insist on these simple rules to prevent the infection — the public should wear face masks, maintain physical distance and follow hygienic practices. They should make it a habit.”

‘Avoid crowds’

“People should wear face masks when they step out of their homes and maintain physical distance in public places. They should avoid crowds and avoid going out without no reason. If we follow all the guidelines, we can control the pandemic. The city can emerge out of it soon,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

“People should not avoid testing for the virus if they develop symptoms. Also, getting vaccinated is a social responsibility,” the Police Commissioner said in his address.