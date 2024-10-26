ADVERTISEMENT

157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course concludes

Published - October 26, 2024 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The course began on May 20, 2024 

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory function for the 157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) was held at the Flying Instructors School (FIS) in Tambaram on October 25. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, was the chief guest of the event.

The course, which began on May 20, 2024, included officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries. Graduates were awarded with the coveted symbol of “Qualified Flying Instructor,” which signifies their proficiency and competence in the field.

In his address, the chief guest congratulated the graduates and award winners. He also lauded the role of the FIS in training flying instructors and helping them reach greater heights in aviation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The valedictory ceremony highlighted the dedication and efforts of the trainees and staff of the FIS. Group Captain Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer of the FIS, was present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US