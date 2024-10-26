157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course concludes

The valedictory function for the 157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) was held at the Flying Instructors School (FIS) in Tambaram on October 25.

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, was the chief guest of the event.

The course, which began on May 20, 2024, included officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries. Graduates were awarded with the coveted symbol of “Qualified Flying Instructor,” which signifies their proficiency and competence in the field.

In his address, the chief guest congratulated the graduates and award winners. He also lauded the role of the FIS in training flying instructors and helping them reach greater heights in aviation.

The valedictory ceremony highlighted the dedication and efforts of the trainees and staff of the FIS. Group Captain Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer of the FIS, was present at the event.