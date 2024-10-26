GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course concludes

The course began on May 20, 2024 

Published - October 26, 2024 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory function for the 157th Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) was held at the Flying Instructors School (FIS) in Tambaram on October 25. 

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, was the chief guest of the event.

The course, which began on May 20, 2024, included officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries. Graduates were awarded with the coveted symbol of “Qualified Flying Instructor,” which signifies their proficiency and competence in the field.

In his address, the chief guest congratulated the graduates and award winners. He also lauded the role of the FIS in training flying instructors and helping them reach greater heights in aviation.

The valedictory ceremony highlighted the dedication and efforts of the trainees and staff of the FIS. Group Captain Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer of the FIS, was present at the event.

Published - October 26, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.