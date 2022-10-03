1,570 students graduate from Rajalakshmi Engineering College

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 21:17 IST

A total of 1,570 students graduated from Rajalakshmi Engineering College on Saturday. During the 21st graduation day celebration, T. Ramasami, former secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, distributed the certificates and called on the engineers to contribute to the developing needs of the society. He urged the graduands to become leaders of transformation and agents of change.

Suresh Bethavandu, chief people officer, Mindtree, was the guest of honour. Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, and M. Abhay Shankar, vice-chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, besides its senior faculty were present.

