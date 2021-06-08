157 persons in the city detained under the Goondas Act in past 5 months

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:06 IST

Seven held under the detention law this month so far

As many as 157 persons were detained under the stringent provisions of the Goondas Act over the past five months.

Using the Goondas Act, black marketeers, who were arrested for hoarding and selling life-saving drugs at exorbitant prices, were detained under the orders of the present City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

“This year — from January 1 till June 5 — the Goondas Act was invoked against 101 accused, arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder or causing public nuisance, 29 suspects of theft, chain-snatching and robbery, 12 cyber law offenders, 12 drug peddlers, one smuggler of PDS rice and two persons who hoarded the life-saving drug Remdesivir,” a senior police officer said.

Seven accused, including two cyber law offenders, were detained under the Goondas Act this month.

Constant surveillance would be maintained and action would be taken on those who indulge in illegal acts, said Mr. Jiwal said in a release.

R. Alagumani, an advocate who holds a doctorate on detention laws said, “Police invokes provisions of the detention law and detain as many accused as possible. They should also take earnest steps to file charge-sheets and conduct expeditious trials when the accused are under detention. Moreover, the detention orders are not issued on slum-grabbers, land-grabbers and environmental offenders.”