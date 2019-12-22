156 booked for protesting at Kalpakkam township

The police booked 156 people protesting against the Kalpakkam township administration’s decision to restrict the public from using the main road.

The Atomic Energy Township at Kalpakkam, built for employees of Madras Atomic Power Station, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, General Services Organization and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre facilities, houses about 27,000 people

The main road of the township was used by people living in the surrounding areas.

The estate management of the township closed the main gates for public citing security issues.

People living in fishing hamlets in Sadras and surrounding areas staged a protest against this decision and closed the main gates from outside. Based on a complaint, the police booked 156 protesters under nine sections of the IPC, including threatening officials and criminal intimidation.

A.K. Kareem, State media co-ordinator of Social Democractic Party of India, condemned the police for filing cases against people protesting to secure their rights.