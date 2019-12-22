Chennai

156 booked for protesting at Kalpakkam township

more-in

The police booked 156 people protesting against the Kalpakkam township administration’s decision to restrict the public from using the main road.

The Atomic Energy Township at Kalpakkam, built for employees of Madras Atomic Power Station, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, General Services Organization and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre facilities, houses about 27,000 people

The main road of the township was used by people living in the surrounding areas.

The estate management of the township closed the main gates for public citing security issues.

People living in fishing hamlets in Sadras and surrounding areas staged a protest against this decision and closed the main gates from outside. Based on a complaint, the police booked 156 protesters under nine sections of the IPC, including threatening officials and criminal intimidation.

A.K. Kareem, State media co-ordinator of Social Democractic Party of India, condemned the police for filing cases against people protesting to secure their rights.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 2:18:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/156-booked-for-protesting-at-kalpakkam-township/article30369576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY