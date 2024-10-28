155kg of ganja seized in Tambaram; three drug peddlers held 

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Pallikaranai on Monday seized over 155 kg of ganja from three drug peddlers in two locations.

On Monday morning, Pallikaranai Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel were monitoring drug peddlers near Railway Ground in East Tambaram. Following a tip off, the team searched a goods carrier and found 150 kg of ganja in the vehicle. The police arrested two suspects — R. Muthuvel Pandi, 37, of Mukkani and U. Chandra Kumar, 34, of Palayakayal, Thoothukudi district. They also seized 150 kg of ganja, the goods carrier and two mobile phones. On interrogation, the duo confessed to having purchased the ganja from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, another team watching the movements of illicit drug offenders, near Tambaram and its surrounding areas, spotted a man standing at Uyyali Amman Temple, in a suspicious manner with a parcel. Upon interrogation, it was found that the accused was Suresh Mahapatra, 54, of Sunakhala in Odisha, and he was carrying 5.3 kg of ganja. During interrogation, he admitted that the ganja was purchased from Odisha to be sold to North Indian residents in Chennai.

All three were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court.