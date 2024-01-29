ADVERTISEMENT

154 doctors died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: IMA

January 29, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 154 doctors died of COVID-19 during the first and second waves of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu, according to data published by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA is observing January 30, 2024 as ‘COVID Martyrs Day’. In view of this, the association published State-wise data on the number of doctors who died of the infection.

According to the data, a total of 1,596 doctors died of COVID-19, including 757 during the first wave and 839 in the second wave. In Tamil Nadu, 90 doctors died during the first wave and 64 during the second wave — among the highest in the country, after Bihar (155), Delhi (150), Uttar Pradesh (145) and West Bengal (145).

The IMA has already submitted a representation to the Central government urging it to extend assistance to the families of such doctors in the private sector as well.

