152 accused detained under Goondas Act

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 20:46 IST

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 20:46 IST

The Greater Chennai Police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against 152 persons till June 10 this year.

According to a press release, Of the 152 accused, 100 were involved in murder, attempt to murder and causing disruption of public order; 33 in cases of theft, chain snatching, extortion, and financial frauds; 11 in ganja sale, two persons for harassing women, four for forcing women into prostitution, one in cyber crime, and one in smuggling of food products.

Between June 4 and 10, four accused, including Jothiranjan Jena alias Rahul, 30, and Krishna Chandra Swain, 27, from Odisha were detained under the Goondas Act. The two were said to be the kingpins in the prostitution racket in star hotels and apartments in the city. They were arrested by Anti-Vice Squad in Odisha recently.