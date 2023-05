1,500 students participate in drawing competition held to mark Stalin’s birthday

May 01, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 1,500 students participated in ‘Thoorigaiyil Thalapathy’, a drawing competition for children organised on Monday in Saidapet to mark the 70 th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, film director R. Pandiarajan and actor Thambi Ramaiah distributed prizes to the students in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. Students aged 5 to 23 participated in the contest. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.