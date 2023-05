May 01, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 1,500 students participated in ‘Thoorigaiyil Thalapathy’, a drawing competition for children organised in Saidapet on Monday to mark the 70 th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, film director R. Pandiarajan and actor Thambi Ramaiah distributed prizes to the students in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. Students aged 5 to 23 participated in the contest.