1,500 kg of banned gutkha products seized, 57 arrested over the last week in Chennai

April 10, 2022 19:38 IST

Police conduct special raids to curb smuggling of tobacco products, narcotics

The police have seized nearly 1,500 kg of banned gutkha products, filed 41 cases against 57 accused and seized ₹2.24 lakh in cash, three two-wheelers and one autorickshaw during last week’s raids. All the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior officer said as per the directions of Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, every week special raids are conducted to curb the smuggling of banned tobacco products and narcotic substances. In the last week, raids were conducted by special teams of the Otteri, Choolaimedu, Elephant Gate, R.K. Nagar, Washermenpet and Arumbakkam police. They seized gutkha packets weighing nearly 1,500 kg and cases were filed against offenders.

In the raid conducted by the Otteri police team, 518 kg of tobacco products was seized from a vehicle and four persons — Hariram, Hariharan, Thangaraj and Marimuthu — were arrested. Similarly, the police team of Choolaimedu arrested Jaleel Mohideen, Manjunath and Dhabargulla, and seized 350 kg of tobacco packets.