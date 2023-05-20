HamberMenu
150-year-old sacred neem tree in Tiruvallur temple saved from decay

A peepul tree had grown on top of the neem and after a few years it died. Its roots ran all the way till the roots of the neem and caused a long cavity, which had allowed water to enter the neem’s roots

May 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The 150-year-old neem tree at Kolakondamman temple being removed in Tiruvallur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

A 150-year-old sacred neem tree of the Kolakondamman temple in Tiruvallur, which was affected by excess moisture and rot, has been provided treatment. The tree had crashed during the recent rain.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department said the tree started showing signs of drying up, which is when they approached a horticulture expert who has made efforts to treat it. “It is considered as a holy tree and people apply turmeric and kumkum to the bark regularly. Devotees wanted it to be treated,” said a source.  

The official added that the Commissioner and the Minister had expressly told them that sacred trees belonging to temples must be protected at all costs. “We are planting sthala vriksham (sacred tree attributed to a particular temple) saplings in nandavanams and wherever land is available with temples,” he said.

P. Vijayakanth, the expert who provided treatment and has had several years of experience maintaining cricket grounds, said a peepul tree had grown on top of the neem and after a few years it died. “That tree and its roots ran all the way till the roots of the neem and caused a long cavity, which allowed water to enter the neem’s roots. The tree fell during the recent rain,” he said.  

Medicines to prevent fungal and pest attacks had been applied to the roots. Around 90% of the tree’s branches had been trimmed to prevent nitrate loss due to evaporation. Growth inducing medicines have been provided to ensure that damaged roots rejuvenate and new ones grow, he said.

