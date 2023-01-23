150 personnel conduct fire safety drill at the Secretariat

January 23, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services on Monday conducted a drill at the 10-storey building Namakkal Kavignar Maligai at Fort St. George, Chennai. Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services Abhash Kumar said the exercise was conducted to test the personnel as well as secretariat’s preparedness to deal with an emergency, to make the officers and staff conversant with the drill and to create a general awareness on fire hazard. Over 150 personnel, including a woman officer, participated in the drill.