₹150 crore to improve facilities at Kasimedu

CHENNAI

14 August 2021 01:31 IST

25 fish landing centres planned

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in the city will be upgraded at a cost of ₹150 crore. Fishermen had sought facilities, including additional lighting, concrete roads, compound wall, and renovation of dry dock to facilitate boat construction and repairs.

The Minister said ₹433.97 crore had been allocated for construction of fishing harbours and 25 fish landing centres in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2021-22 and ₹143.46 crore was allocated for improvement to fish landing facilities.

The overall allocation for the welfare of the fishermen in Tamil Nadu in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2021-22 was ₹1,149.79 crore. Fishing harbour schemes currently under implementation at Tarangambadi, Tiruvottiyur, Alagankuppam and Arcottuthurai would be expeditiously completed.

Advertising

Advertising

Surveys would be taken to construct new fishing harbours at a cost of ₹6.25 crore at six locations.

Urgent attention

While welcoming the allocation for fishermen and construction of fish landing centres and harbours, Sesadima of Thengapattinam in Kanniyakumari district said that their harbour, built at a cost of ₹97.40 crore and inaugurated in 2019, was in need of urgent repairs. The granite boulders on the seawall had rolled into the estuary and boats passing through the passage hit them.

“Our boats can’t re-enter the harbour and are forced to go to Kerala, Colachal and Muttom when they return with their catch. If they do try and enter, people only get killed. So far, there have been 30 deaths. The latest proposal submitted by the local MLA is not suitable. We want a proper study done and repairs taken up according to currents and water flow,” he said.